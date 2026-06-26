Venezuela: A frantic race to rescue survivors

A man stands on the rubble of a collapsed building in Caracas and asks everyone to remain quiet - so that rescue teams can hear if anyone is screaming for help under the rubble, ARD reports from Venezuela. Carolina Lopez is in shock - she does not know where her partner is. "I don't know what to do. I pray to God for all of us."

Two strong earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale have hit northern Venezuela. The coastal region of La Guaira, adjacent to the capital Caracas, was particularly hard hit.

Rocher, who is helping survivors trapped under collapsed buildings, told ARD that they managed to pull eight people alive from the rubble between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. According to him, civil society quickly organized itself - collecting donations and distributing food to those affected.

Venezuela is not prepared for a disaster of this magnitude

The Venezuelan government has so far reported 235 deaths and at least 4,500 injuries. Many have lost their homes - 250 buildings are known to have been completely destroyed, and another 600 in Caracas alone are considered threatened with collapse. Many people are sleeping on the streets or in their cars for the second night because it is still uncertain whether they will be able to return to their homes at all. The death toll is expected to rise.

Ines Adarme is also trying to help people, but she told German public media that she is disappointed with the government's response. The woman says this disaster can be compared to 1999, when earthquakes after heavy rains killed tens of thousands of people. "Compared to then, I see much fewer rescue teams and law enforcement officials now", she says. According to her, the country is completely unprepared for a disaster of this scale and rescue efforts are being delayed. "It seems that this disaster is not a top priority for the country."

International aid - including from the United States

The government has declared a state of emergency, and interim President Delcy Rodriguez has traveled to the affected regions and spoken repeatedly to the media, mobilizing support and asking for international assistance. Rescue teams from other countries will soon arrive in Venezuela. Germany is sending 50 people to help with the clean-up and search for survivors, as well as generators, water filters, tents and beds. Mexico is sending 250 rescue workers and medics, five sniffer dogs and a drone.

The United States has pledged $150 million in aid, as well as teams on the ground. Humanitarian and medical aid has already been sent, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Six months ago, before the US military arrested Nicolas Maduro, this would have been unthinkable - the antagonism between the two countries was too great, ARD recalls.

A major problem for coordinating rescue teams from other countries and the arrival of humanitarian and medical aid is the state of Caracas' airport and the nearby port - they suffered serious damage in the two earthquakes.

Author: Jenny Barke (ARD)