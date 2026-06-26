The Trump administration has sought to demonstrate a unified approach to the conflict with Iran, but statements by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the past week have shown differences, particularly on the issue of Israel, Reuters reports.

Vance, speaking at the White House, criticized Israeli critics of the preliminary U.S.-Iran agreement and suggested that Israeli strikes on civilian infrastructure in Beirut targeting Hezbollah were undermining U.S.-led peace efforts.

Rubio, on a tour of the Persian Gulf, defended Israel's military campaign in Lebanon as a justified response to Hezbollah attacks. Asked about Vance's criticism, he avoided direct comment and pointed to a militia attack on an Israeli checkpoint. Both were sent on key missions after a preliminary agreement was signed between Washington and Tehran on June 17. Vance participated in talks in Switzerland and expressed optimism, even mentioning the possibility of future Gulf state involvement in Iran's reconstruction and closer cooperation, including the idea of a liaison between Iranian intelligence and the Pentagon in Qatar. Rubio visited the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain to reassure allies worried that the deal was too favorable to Tehran. He said that funding for Iran was "not on the agenda" and was "far in the future," and stressed that "While we want a deal, we don't want a deal at any cost." The White House denied there were any disagreements. Spokeswoman Anna Kelly said: "There is one camp - President Trump's camp - and the entire administration fully supports the president's efforts to ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon." The State Department called the claims of a rift a "torn and false" narrative and added: "The entire administration is 100 percent in step with President Trump."

But analysts have noted differences. "They are fundamentally different streams," said Michael Rubin. Vance is associated with a more skeptical line about military intervention, while Rubio is considered a "hawk."

Both are seen as potential successors to Trump. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 52 percent of Republicans believe the conflict has improved the United States' position, highlighting internal divisions.