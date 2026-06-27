Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to Vladimir Putin to withdraw from Ukraine and "take a step towards peace, writes "The Independent".

Earlier this week, he approved a 40-day offensive to influence Russia to end the war.

"Russia must leave Ukraine with its war. We don't want war," he wrote on the social network X.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine has presented proposals to its key partners. According to him, a meeting with Vladimir Putin is possible. However, he said Russia should take a step towards peace.

In the previous days, Kiev forces attacked two Russian oil refineries in Ufa, 1,500 km from the front line, and an oil depot in Krasnodar Krai, 300 km from Ukraine.