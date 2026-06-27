Tehran: US strikes are a gross violation of the memorandum of understanding

Iran said on Monday that US airstrikes on its territory yesterday constituted a “gross violation” of the memorandum of understanding signed with Washington, which aims to end the war in the Middle East, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

Iran “strongly condemns the airstrikes carried out by the US terrorist army on the evening of July 26, Friday, against several sites on Iran's southern coast,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

These strikes constitute a “gross violation of Art. 2, paragraph 4 of the UN Charter and a gross violation of paragraph 1 of the memorandum of understanding” concluded with the United States in mid-June, the Iranian Foreign Ministry added.

Tehran added that it had struck targets linked to US military forces in response to the US attacks, but did not specify which targets were or where they were located, Reuters noted.