Humanitarian disaster in Venezuela: 920 dead

The situation in Venezuela remains critical, with the official death toll rising to 920 and the number of injured exceeding 3,360.

According to a statement from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the disaster directly threatens nearly 7 million citizens. Material damage is already estimated at a staggering $6.7 billion, making the earthquake one of the most devastating in the region's history.

The situation was further complicated after a new strong aftershock with a magnitude of 4.9 shook the country's northern coast and caused mass panic in the capital Caracas and the city of Maracay. Local rescue teams, supported by over 1,600 foreign experts from the EU, the US and Turkey, are racing against time to search for survivors.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), between 45,000 and 50,000 people remain missing, with at least 172 officially located under the rubble. Among the missing is the captain of the national volleyball team, Vilner Rivas. The situation is most dire in the state of La Guaira, where a state of emergency has been declared and access to citizens has been banned to ensure a corridor for heavy rescue equipment.

Infrastructural collapse and closed airports

The transport system in the affected regions is completely paralyzed. As stated in the official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the international airport “Simon Bolivar“ in Maiquetia near Caracas has suspended operations for an indefinite period due to serious structural damage and partial collapse of ceilings in the terminals.

The metro in the capital Caracas is out of order, and in a number of cities near the epicenter there is a complete interruption of power supply, water supply and mobile communications. Local authorities warn of a constant danger of new landslides.

Recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Bulgarian citizens

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that according to data from the Embassy of Bulgaria in Brazil (which is also responsible for Venezuela), there is currently no information about injured or dead Bulgarian compatriots. There are fewer than 10 Bulgarian citizens living in the country, with whom our diplomats have already established contact.

The risk index for traveling to Venezuela has been raised to Level 4: Warning to suspend travel throughout the country, except in cases of extreme necessity. Bulgarians in the country are advised to strictly follow the instructions of local authorities, avoid affected areas and maintain contact with our diplomatic mission.