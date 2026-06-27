Casualties and injuries after drone strikes in two Russian regions

A new wave of attacks with Ukrainian drones on Russian territory has led to civilian casualties and serious material damage in the border regions.

When a suicide drone struck a car near the village of Solovy, Starodubsky district of the Bryansk region, two people died on the spot - a 23-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl. Four more citizens were injured to varying degrees of severity, local emergency services reported.

At the same time, the military-historical museum complex “Sambek Heights“, dedicated to the battles of World War II, was hit in the Rostov region. The governor of the region, Yuri Slyusar, announced in an official statement distributed by the Caliber.Az media platform that 11 people were injured in the attack. The injured were hospitalized in a local hospital, with nine of them being left for treatment. According to the governor's preliminary assessments, the main building of the information and exhibition center was partially damaged, but the museum exhibits themselves were unharmed.