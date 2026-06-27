Trump portrayed himself as a titan, holding the Earth on his shoulders

US President Donald Trump has once again attracted the attention of the world community after publishing an image on his Truth Social platform in which he is presented as the ancient Greek titan Atlas.

In the frame generated by artificial intelligence (AI), the head of state is depicted as a mythical giant carrying the planet Earth on his shoulders.

According to an analysis by the American publication The Daily Beast, the visualization was shared at a time when the White House was hosting a large-scale UFC event on the South Lawn, coinciding with the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of US independence. The choice of the image of Atlas is interpreted by experts as a clear political signal, intended to suggest that Trump single-handedly upholds and defends the world order.

This is another case in which the president has used digitally manipulated images to strengthen his position among his supporters. In recent months alone, he has published a series of controversial AI collages, including one depicting himself as a religious figure, later deleted after a wave of criticism. Other popular visualizations have followed — as a futuristic warrior from a space saga and as the fifth president carved on Mount Rushmore.

Political analysts define the trend as a deliberate strategy to maintain constant media interest through provocative visuals.