Midnight Ballistic Attack on Kiev: Explosions and Fires

In the early hours of June 28, the Ukrainian capital Kiev came under intense air attack with ballistic weapons.

At around 1:57 a.m., the Ukrainian Air Force declared an alert for the northern regions due to an imminent threat. Minutes later, Kiev was hit by at least 5 powerful explosions, caused by the activation of air defense systems (AVO).

Initial data on damage and casualties

The head of the Kiev City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko reported that as a result of the attack there was at least one injured citizen in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. Fires broke out at several addresses in the same district. The fire affected areas near a residential building, a car service and a non-residential building.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the city's defense forces are engaged in neutralizing enemy targets, and called on the population to remain in shelters until the danger is completely eliminated.

Tactical context

According to data from local monitoring channels, the ballistic missiles were launched from a northern direction - specifically from the Russian Bryansk and Kursk regions. Authorities point out that the short period from the sirens to the detonations is typical of ballistic threats, which leave minimal time for reaction. At 3:11 a.m. local time, the capital was temporarily lifted the alert.

Sources: UNN, RBC-Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent