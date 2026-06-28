A colonel from the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) was killed, preparing an attack in Crimea

The colonel from the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine Rustem Saithalilovich Fakhriev has been liquidated, Russian law enforcement agencies reported, quoted by the Crimea-News news agency.

Background of the case

According to official data from the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, Fakhriev is accused of direct organizer of a foiled terrorist act in Crimea at the end of 2025. At that time, the Russian authorities announced that they had prevented an assassination attempt by blowing up the car of a senior officer of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

During the operation at that time:

The perpetrator of the attack (a recruited Ukrainian citizen) was killed on the spot when he tried to resist.

(a recruited Ukrainian citizen) was killed on the spot when he tried to resist. His accomplice was detained and arrested by Russian authorities.

was detained and arrested by Russian authorities. Rustem Fakhriev was identified as a coordinator by Ukrainian military intelligence.

Details of the liquidation

According to the latest information disseminated by the Russian media, Fakhriev was killed on the territory of Ukraine in the framework of ongoing military operations. Information about his death is only now coming to light, specifying that the event occurred earlier during combat operations. So far, there has been no official comment or confirmation of the news from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine or the GUR itself.