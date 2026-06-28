Car runs over pedestrians in London, one arrested

A large-scale police investigation is underway in the area of Ealing Broadway (West London), after a car crashed into a group of pedestrians, Sky News reported.

The incident was reported in 14:29 local time Saturday.

Data about the victims and the perpetrator

Five injured : A total of five people were injured in the collision.

: A total of five people were injured in the collision. Hospitalization : Three of them were transported to a hospital, with one admitted to a major trauma center.

: Three of them were transported to a hospital, with one admitted to a major trauma center. Minor injuries : Two other people were examined and treated directly at the scene. Authorities said none of the victims' injuries were life-threatening.

: Two other people were examined and treated directly at the scene. Authorities said none of the victims' injuries were life-threatening. Quick arrest : The driver, a 34-year-old British citizen born in Somalia , fled the scene. He was caught and arrested a short time later in the nearby Grange Park area.

: The driver, , fled the scene. He was caught and arrested a short time later in the nearby Grange Park area. Serious charges: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving.

Witness accounts and authorities' response

Witnesses told the media that the white car was traveling at high speed along the busy shopping street while people were waiting at a red light to cross. Videos on social media showed bystanders trying to stop the vehicle and open the driver's door before it sped off and fled.

Multiple ambulances, rapid response teams and a medical helicopter were immediately dispatched to the scene. Due to the nature of the incident, officers from the Counter-Terrorism Unit in London were also involved in the initial questioning and inspection.

After carrying out the first checks, the Metropolitan Police officially confirmed that the case is not being treated as a terrorist act. The investigating authorities continue to work to clarify the exact motives of the perpetrator. The Ealing Broadway area remains partially blocked due to ongoing investigative actions.