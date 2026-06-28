Night attack: Ballistic missiles rock Kiev

On the night of June 28, Russian forces launched massive air strikes on Ukraine.

The main target of the attack was the capital Kiev, which was shelled in several waves with ballistic missiles launched from the north.

Within an hour, at least five powerful explosions echoed in Kiev as a result of the activated air defense (AVO) systems. As of 08:00 Bulgarian time, the head of the Kiev City Military Administration (KMVA), Timur Tkachenko, confirmed that at least two people were injured. There are no reports of deaths.

The falling debris from the downed missiles caused fires at several addresses in the Darnytsia district of the capital. The fire has engulfed a maintenance station (STO), a non-residential building, as well as lawns in the immediate vicinity of an apartment building.

In addition to the capital, the city of Dnipro, as well as the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, were under fire at night, where waves of Russian strike drones were recorded. Rescue teams in the affected areas continue to clear the debris.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) / Ukrinform / UNIAN