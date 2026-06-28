US Iran rift: Vance vs Pentagon chief

Dynamic hours in the White House after midnight. Donald Trump's administration has taken new military and personnel actions. The focus remains on border security and the simmering conflict in the Middle East.

Military pressure and disputes over billions

According to an official statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the US military has carried out new airstrikes against multiple targets in Iran. The operation is in response to violations of the memorandum on the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In front of reporters at CENTCOM, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the operations. He stated that “American strikes will be strong and clear“ to force Tehran to comply with the ceasefire. Hegseth confirmed that he is pressing Congress for urgent approval of $80 billion in additional funding. The funds are needed to replenish depleted missile arsenals. The Pentagon chief categorically rejected criticism that the United States is facing a dangerous shortage of weapons.

Vance-Pentagon axis conflict

However, internal tensions in the White House continue. Vice President J.D. Vance continues to actively defend Trump's diplomatic strategy towards Tehran. In his statements, Vance assured skeptical Republicans that the final agreement will not allow Iran to develop ballistic missiles.

At the same time, sources in the American media report a growing rift between the vice president and the Department of Defense. According to the publications, Vance openly disputes the accuracy of the military briefings provided by Hegsett, which shows serious differences in the assessment of the situation in Iran.

New immigration policy shakeup

In an official statement late at night, Washington announced a key appointment. President Donald Trump nominated Lance Schroyer to be the new director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. The decision comes at a critical time for the administration's plans to tighten border controls.