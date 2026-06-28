Iran: US violates peace agreement with new strikes

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued an extraordinary statement in which it categorically condemns the airstrikes carried out by the US military on positions in the country.

According to official Tehran, the attacks on observation posts on the southern Iranian coast constitute a direct betrayal of the agreement and undermine the fragile peace process in the Middle East.

Broken International Treaties

In its official position, the Iranian diplomatic service points to two key legal violations:

Islamabad Memorandum: The attacks violate Article 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding for the Cessation of the Imposed War , concluded in Versailles just days ago — on June 18, 2026. The agreement was intended to completely stop hostilities in the region.

The attacks violate , concluded in Versailles just days ago — on June 18, 2026. The agreement was intended to completely stop hostilities in the region. UN Charter: Iran defines Washington's actions as a “clear violation“ at Article 2, paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, which explicitly prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of any independent state.

“These brutal attacks show that the US regime does not attach any importance to its obligations and that breaking promises is part of its nature“, the note released states.

Escalation in a strategic region

The airstrikes are targeting radar systems and coastal surveillance facilities located in the extremely sensitive area around the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran added that the US actions are coordinated with Israeli attacks on Lebanon, further complicating the situation.

The ministry called on the countries on the southern coast of the Persian Gulf to prevent their territories or bases from being used for hostile actions against Iran.

Ready for self-defense

The Iranian government issued an official warning to the UN Security Council and the organization's Secretary-General, urging the international community not to remain indifferent to Washington's actions.

The statement concluded with a categorical warning that Iran remains fully prepared to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The country explicitly refers to Article 51 of the UN Charter, which guarantees the legitimate and inalienable right of individual or collective self-defense in the event of armed attack.