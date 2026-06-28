Ukraine is doing well! Donald Trump is preparing serious pressure on Putin

US President Donald Trump is disappointed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and may abandon the “Anchorage agreements“. This is reported by Axios, citing two officials who attended the meeting of the “Big Seven“ last week.

According to the media sources, during the G-7 meeting, Trump admitted that Ukraine “is doing well“ in the war. Now, however, the US president is not sure that Russia will be able to defeat Ukraine.

"Trump was skeptical about everything related to Putin and talked about putting pressure on Russia, but other leaders do not believe that he will really do anything in this direction", one of the officials told journalists.

The American portal recalls that within the framework of the so-called "Anchorage agreements" the US agreed to Russia's demand that it control Donbas as part of any peace agreement. However, the intensification of Ukraine's attacks on Russia forced Trump to change his assessment of Moscow's forces.

The publication adds that for now, some analysts doubt that the intensification of attacks on Russia will give impetus to peace talks. According to them, there is a high probability that this will reinforce the opinion in Russia that a war must be waged with Ukraine and that it must be defeated.

There were no agreements between Trump and Putin in Alaska

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that during the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which took place on August 15 last year, no agreement was reached on Ukraine.

Rubio noted that a proposal was made in Alaska. However, there were no agreements.