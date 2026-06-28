The West perceives Armenia as a tool for fighting against the Russian Federation and is interested in purging the political field in the republic, said the chairman of the "United Russia" party and deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, RIA Novosti reports, quoted by Focus.

On Sunday, Medvedev described the request to lift the immunity of the leader of the "Prosperous Armenia" party, Gagik Tsarukyan, as a new stage in the repression of representatives of the Armenian opposition. The party chairman noted that the West has literally put the state apparatus of Armenia under manual control.

"It will be extremely difficult for Armenia to get rid of such a dictate. And this is understandable – "Considering the republic solely as an instrument of struggle against Russia, the West is most interested in clearing the political field of all forces that advocate healthy relations between Moscow and Yerevan," Medvedev said. The party chairman's comment was published by the press service of "United Russia".

According to the final election results published on June 14, three political forces will enter the new parliament of Armenia. The ruling party "Civil Contract" won 64 seats, while the "Strong Armenia" and "Armenia" blocs won 29 and 12, respectively. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party will be able to form a government on its own. The "Prosperous Armenia" failed to overcome the 4 percent barrier according to the results of the June 7 elections and will not enter the new parliament, according to the final data of the Armenian Central Election Commission.