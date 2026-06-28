Joe Biden on Donald Trump: What a loser!

Former US President Joe Biden called Donald Trump a "loser" during a Democratic Party fundraiser in Maryland, WION reported.

He attacked all of his renovation projects. He said the reflecting pool reflects the rotten core of the Trump administration.

"It's not just about vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House, making room for his ballroom, naming the Kennedy Center after him, building an arch in his honor, even hiring a pool man to fix the reflecting pool. What a loser," Biden said.

According to him, Trump has generated billions of dollars since he returned to the White House. He said making money from the presidency is a major driver of his administration.

"What makes me angry is that Trump wants to give taxpayer money to the rebels of January 6. These people do not deserve to be compensated. They deserve to be put in prison for a long, long, long time," he noted.

This was Biden's first appearance since he left the presidency.