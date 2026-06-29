Pakistan kills 29 militants on Afghan border

Pakistani security forces have carried out a large-scale reconnaissance ground operation, followed by precision air strikes along the Afghan border, killing 29 extremists.

The information was officially announced by Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on the social network X, quoted by the Associated Press (AP) and Reuters.

A retaliatory strike and destroyed bases

According to Minister Tarar, the military action is a direct response to the frequent deadly attacks by armed groups on Pakistani territory, including the recent attack on security forces in Karachi.

The strikes were directed against fortified camps of the factions „Jamaat-ul-Ahrar“ and „Tetrik-e-Taliban Pakistan“ (TTP), located in the border provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Kunar, Afghanistan. In addition to eliminating the fighters, among whom is a senior commander named Khan Farosh, the military is completely destroyed four major logistics bases, hideouts and large warehouses of weapons and explosives.

Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul are growing

The operation threatens to further strain relations between the neighboring countries. Pakistani authorities have once again accused the Taliban interim government in Afghanistan of providing a safe haven for terrorist organizations that plan and carry out attacks against Pakistani citizens. For their part, the authorities in Kabul categorically deny these allegations.

“Pakistan has always strived for peace in the region, but we will not compromise on the security of our citizens, which remains our top priority“, Tarar stressed.