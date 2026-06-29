EU to launch humanitarian air bridge to Venezuela

The EU will launch a humanitarian air bridge to quickly provide support to Venezuela after last week's devastating earthquakes, the European Commission announced. The first flight is scheduled in the coming days and will carry around 50 tonnes of aid, BTA reported.

The EU is providing humanitarian aid worth 5 million euros, with the funds mainly going to providing shelter and healthcare for those affected by the disaster. The Commission notes that earlier this year, Caracas received 52 million euros from the EU to address the humanitarian consequences of the socio-economic crisis in Venezuela.

The EC has received offers from 11 EU countries to provide rescue workers and doctors after the earthquakes, the statement added. In recent days, rescuers from Italy, Spain, Austria, Italy, Luxembourg, Belgium and Estonia have arrived in Venezuela to support the search for survivors.

The death toll from the double earthquake that shook Venezuela earlier this week has reached 1,430, the president of the National Assembly (parliament) Jorge Rodriguez said today, quoted by Reuters.

The number of injured is 3,200, and 3,100 have lost their homes as a result of the disaster, Rodriguez added to state television.