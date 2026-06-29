Iran has requested a meeting, Trump said. It will take place in Doha

US President Donald Trump announced today that a meeting on Iran will take place tomorrow in the Qatari capital Doha, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha," Trump wrote in a post on social networks. He did not give details.

Earlier today, Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that there would be no meetings of the technical working group on the memorandum with the United States this week.

Iran will get back $6 billion in frozen assets held in Qatar, President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the same time.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi said on Monday that meetings of the technical working group under the Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding were not scheduled for this week, Tasnim news agency reported, Reuters reported.

Earlier, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters that Iranian and U.S. technical teams working on implementing the memorandum of understanding would meet in the coming days.

Garibabadi also said that consultations between Iran and Qatar on U.S. commitments were continuing as planned, but that the technical working group talks in Doha have not been confirmed.