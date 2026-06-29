Nuclear weapons on Finnish territory! Russia says it will respond

Russia said today it would take political and military-technical measures in response to plans by NATO member Finland to lift a long-standing ban on deploying nuclear weapons on its territory, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia, said in March it would amend its Cold War-era nuclear weapons law, bringing it into line with that of its Scandinavian neighbors - a move that could open the door to deploying atomic bombs on Finnish territory in time of war, Reuters reported.

Moscow warned that the decision would make Helsinki more vulnerable. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said today that the move poses a "real threat" to Russia's national security and that Moscow will take swift and effective measures to adapt its military and political stance accordingly.