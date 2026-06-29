Heavy Bombardment! Three Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza

Three people, including a child, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, Reuters reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

An Israeli military official confirmed the airstrike, without giving details. The Gaza Health Ministry said the attack took place in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, which is under Hamas control. Nearly 60% of the enclave is under Israeli occupation.

On June 28, the Israeli military announced that it had killed a fighter from "Islamic Jihad", a militant group in Gaza.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Gaza since a ceasefire with Hamas was reached last October, saying the attacks were targeting militants threatening its soldiers in Gaza.

Since the ceasefire came into effect eight months ago, 1,045 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, according to figures.