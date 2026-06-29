Tomorrow's Qatar meeting between the US and Iran “maybe important, or it may not be”, US President Donald Trump told reporters this evening, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

“The Doha meeting may be important, or it may not be. We'll see. But we are winning militarily. We may have already won”, the US president said in response to questions from journalists at the White House.

Regarding the US representatives who will participate in the meeting, he said: “They are going to Qatar. I think they've already left or will leave soon.

Earlier today, White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt told Fox News that Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and the US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff will participate in high-level meetings in Doha this week amid ongoing discussions on the memorandum of understanding with Iran.

Iran confirmed today that a "delegation of experts" will visit Doha this week to discuss the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17 with the United States, which concerns oil exports and frozen Iranian assets, Agence France-Presse reported.

"A delegation of experts will arrive in Doha later this week," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai told a press conference.

Qatar, along with Pakistan, has been acting as a mediator in talks between the United States and Iran to end the war, AFP recalls.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said that Iranian authorities had "requested a meeting" to be held in Doha.

However, Baghai insisted that the Iranian side "will not negotiate with the United States in the next few days at any level".