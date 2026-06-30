Doha talks: US, Iran seek way out of crisis

Tensions in the Middle East have reached a new critical point. Diplomatic delegations from the US and Iran have arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, in an urgent attempt to find a way out of the deepening crisis.

However, the talks are beginning under the sign of serious political talk and deep mutual distrust.

Difference in positions even before the start

Even before the official start of the meeting, the two superpowers demonstrated radically different versions of its organization. US President Donald Trump announced that the shuttle was being held at the explicit insistence of Tehran. Just hours later, the Iranian Foreign Ministry categorically denied this information and stated that no direct talks with the US side are currently scheduled.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian used his official X platform account to outline Tehran's red lines:

„Iran will fulfill its commitments only if Washington strictly complies with the concluded memorandum of understanding. We will not negotiate under pressure, sanctions or military threats.“

A breath of fresh air for the oil market

In the background, global financial markets reacted with a temporary lull in diplomatic activity. After weeks of dangerous mutual strikes and sabotage near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the temporary lull in attacks has pushed down the price of international benchmark Brent crude.

Black gold is trading between $73 and $74 a barrel. However, energy experts warn that this calm is fragile. If the talks in Doha fail and threats to shipping in the strait are renewed, prices could jump sharply above $85 by the end of the week.

The ceasefire in Lebanon on the brink of collapse

Despite diplomatic efforts in Qatar, the situation on the ground in the region remains explosive and unpredictable. Lebanese state media reported new Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

The attacks pose a serious threat to the recently signed ceasefire agreement. Military analysts say the escalation in Lebanon could directly torpedo the Doha talks as Tehran continues to link regional security to the cessation of all Israeli operations.