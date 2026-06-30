Crisis in South Africa: Thousands of migrants flee before deadline VIDEO

A severe humanitarian crisis and mass panic have gripped foreign communities in the Republic of South Africa (South Africa).

Thousands of migrants from neighboring African countries are being forced to flee their homes or go into hiding after an ultimatum set by radical local groups demanding that all foreigners leave the country expires today, June 30.

The Ultimatum of Fear and Mass Evacuation

Tensions have escalated sharply in recent weeks as local nationalist movements have stepped up their crackdown on immigrants, blaming them for South Africa's economic stagnation and record-high unemployment. With the real risk of organized violence after the deadline, dozens of neighborhoods in Johannesburg and Pretoria are rapidly deserting. Those who do not have the financial means to leave immediately are seeking refuge in churches and makeshift centers or are hiding in safer areas.

Human rights activists on the ground are raising the alarm about the situation:

„We are witnessing an organized pressure against vulnerable communities. People are selling their property for pennies just to buy a bus ticket back. The government must intervene decisively before the situation gets completely out of control after midnight.“

Malawi begins emergency evacuation, Pretoria promises order

Responding to the immediate threat to the security of its compatriots, the Malawian government has launched a large-scale operation and has already successfully evacuated thousands of its citizens back home via emergency bus convoys. The foreign ministry in Lilongwe announced that it would not leave any of its citizens in danger and the logistical operation would continue until the full withdrawal of those who wish to.

Leaders of neighboring Zimbabwe and Mozambique have also expressed deep concern and are discussing emergency measures, as their communities in South Africa are among the most numerous. Meanwhile, the African Union condemned the xenophobia and called for respect for human rights.

In an attempt to defuse international tensions, the South African government issued an official statement declaring that it would not tolerate unrest. The authorities promised a reinforced presence of security forces at critical points and assured that any attempt at self-defense or illegal actions against foreigners would be punished to the fullest extent of the law.