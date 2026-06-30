Fire in Australia: Trucks explode on highway

A chain crash has caused huge explosions and completely blocked the Hume Highway in the Breadalbane area, New South Wales, reported NSW State Emergency Service

The incident occurred early this morning local time (late evening of June 29 Bulgarian time), after two trucks collided and crashed into a roadside parking lot, where five other heavy goods vehicles were parked.

One of the trucks was carrying eight tons of butane gas cylinders, and the others - alcohol and industrial resin. This led to a series of powerful explosions and the immediate spread of a huge fire. Firefighters describe the situation as extremely dangerous.

Consequences and casualties: