Deliberate explosion rocks Monaco, several injured

In the early hours of June 30, Bulgarian time, the government of the Principality of Monaco issued an emergency announcement about an explosion on its territory.

According to official data, the incident is being considered by the security forces as a deliberately caused act.

The explosion occurred at a time when there were few people on the streets, which prevented a greater tragedy. The area was immediately cordoned off by special forces and police, and emergency response teams and counter-terrorism and explosives experts were dispatched to the scene.

Current data: