UN Security Council holds emergency debate on Gaza

Over the past 24 hours, the UN Security Council held a critical meeting dedicated to the situation in the Middle East and the stalemate in the peace process in the Gaza Strip.

The diplomatic forum was convened at the insistence of the ten elected members of the Council and supported by the majority of the permanent member states.

During the debates, the permanent observer of the State of Palestine told the Council that any annexation of territories would constitute an “act of war” that would completely destroy the chances for lasting peace. Meanwhile, representatives of France and the European Union informed about the imposition of new national and European sanctions against radical settlers committing violence in the West Bank. The international community has expressed deep concern that humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza remain woefully inadequate.

Key highlights of the discussions: