Ukrainian oligarch in danger of life after Monaco blast

A powerful explosion shook the luxurious neighborhood of “La Rousse“ in Monaco, leaving the famous Ukrainian multimillionaire Vadim Ermolaev and his partner in critical condition.

A 13-year-old girl was also injured in the incident, described by authorities as the first terrorist act in the history of the principality.

Lobby Traps and Nails

The explosion occurred at around 9:00 p.m. local time in the lobby of an apartment building on Rue Reverend Pierre Louis Frolat. According to State Minister Christophe Mirmann, the attacker left a backpack filled with bolts and metal balls just as the family was entering the building. Security cameras captured the perpetrator fleeing on foot towards the French border. A large-scale French-Monegasque police operation with helicopters is underway to search for him.

Eyewitness accounts: “It was like war“

Residents in the area describe the rumble as “deafening” and “unseen for the city”. “The windows of my apartment shook, and seconds later there were screams. There was glass and pieces of metal scattered across the street“, a local resident told French media. Another eyewitness added that ambulances and heavily armed police forces blocked off the entire neighborhood in a matter of minutes, and the panic among neighbors was enormous, as the area is considered one of the safest in the world.

Who is the target?

Vadim Ermolaev is a major construction entrepreneur and investor from the city of Dnipro, a long-time participant in the top 100 richest Ukrainians. In 2019, he accepted Cypriot citizenship. His name became famous in the investigation "Monaco Battalion", showing wealthy Ukrainians on the Cote d'Azur. In December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed 10-year personal sanctions on him over allegations by the SBU that the businessman continued to pay taxes in Russia through companies in occupied Crimea.

End of the “safe haven“ for millionaires

Monaco is known for having one of the strictest security systems on the planet — with the highest number of police officers per capita and full 24-hour video surveillance. This attack shatters the myth of the Côte d'Azur's inviolability. Security experts say the attack shows a serious lapse in control and is likely a carefully planned, targeted attack.

The injured adults are in critical condition in a Nice hospital, while the child is stable. Prince Albert II condemned the attack, calling it a “disgusting act“. The investigation is looking into all versions, including a political assassination and settling business scores.

Sources: Le Figaro, Nice-Matin, BFMTV, Novosti.Live