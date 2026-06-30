Donald Trump: Communism is the biggest threat to the US

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that communism is the biggest threat to America, the AP reported.

Commenting on the statements of New York Mayor Zoran Mamdani, who claimed that more candidates from the democratic-socialist camp could be elected across the country, Trump insisted that "this is not socialism, it's real communism".

"They use the word "social democrat" because it sounds so nice, but it's actually communism", the American president stressed.

Trump told reporters at the White House that the democratic socialism advocated by Mamdani "essentially introduces communism" in the US, stressing that "there has never been anything so dangerous".

Trump considers this ideology more dangerous than the terrorist attacks of September 11 and the two world wars.

"I think this is probably the most serious threat that our country has faced in its entire history.

Worse than World War I, World War II, the terrorist attacks of September 11, the attack on Pearl Harbor. (...) It is so easy for them to win elections because they promise people a lot of free things. It is easy for them to attract supporters by making unrealistic promises," the US president said.

In recent days, Trump has often criticized politicians representing the left wing of the Democratic Party. Last week, he already called them a serious threat to the United States. However, the president did specify at the time that the world wars and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, were more serious challenges for the country.