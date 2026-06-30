Secret annex between Lebanon and Israel calls for disarmament of Hezbollah

A secret security annex signed by Lebanon and Israel calls on the Lebanese army to ensure the disarmament of the Iranian-backed militant group "Hezbollah" and all other non-state armed groups, the Saudi news outlet "Asharq News" reported.

The annex was signed alongside a tripartite framework agreement after four days of negotiations and envisages the establishment of an initial pilot zone in the South Litani sector.

The annex outlines a four-stage model including clearance, verification, Lebanese army control and state-led reconstruction.

Jerusalem and Beirut will establish a Military Coordination Group for Lebanon to manage de-confliction, verification and implementation through indirect channels of communication between the two armies.

According to "Asharq", Israel will commit to a phased, conditional withdrawal from Lebanese territory, provided that an agreed and verifiable disarmament and demobilization process is successfully completed.