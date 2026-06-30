The luxury Russian yacht “Graceful“ (Graceful), which is believed to be the personal property of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was detected by radar for the first time in almost four years, Danish Radio reported, quoted by BTA.

According to information from the website marinetraffic.com, the vessel passed the northern coast of Denmark yesterday, DPA reports.

Danish Public Radio reported today that since Sunday morning the yacht had been escorted by two Russian warships, as well as by the Danish Navy, and then by the German Coast Guard.

“The armed forces routinely track ships, including vessels of foreign countries, that pass through Danish straits and territorial waters, using the capabilities designated for this purpose,“ the Danish armed forces said in a statement.

Last night, however, “Graceful“ stopped transmitting a signal, marinetraffic.com reports.

According to DR, the yacht turned off its transmitter, which broadcasts its location, in August 2022 - about six months after the start of Russia's war against Ukraine.