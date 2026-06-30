The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, sharply criticized the French authorities, accusing them of not explaining to their citizens the purpose of the weapons that Paris is supplying to Ukraine. The statement was made during the international forum "Charles de Gaulle and the Spirit of Dialogue", TASS reports, Focus reports.

According to her, the administration of President Emmanuel Macron is avoiding a public debate about the scale and objectives of the military aid to Kiev, which, according to Moscow, includes Mirage fighter jets, aerial bombs, air defense systems and artillery weapons.

Zakharova also said that France and Ukraine have signed an agreement on the joint production of weapons, without the French authorities explaining against whom these systems will be used. According to her, control over military supplies is carried out directly from the Elysee Palace.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused President Macron, as well as Britain and Germany, of issuing ultimatums to Russia, while at the same time failing to condemn the actions of the Ukrainian authorities.

In her statement, Zakharova also drew a historical parallel with the relations between France and the Soviet Union. She recalled General Charles de Gaulle's visit to Moscow in 1944 and the signing of the Treaty of Alliance and Mutual Assistance with Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, which she said contributed to the restoration of France's international status after World War II.

According to her, relations between France and Russia have been built for decades on mutual respect and dialogue, and the current French leadership is moving away from this tradition. Zakharova's statements reflect Moscow's official position and are not accompanied by any comment from the French authorities.