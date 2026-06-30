Russians are unhappy, economic conditions are worsening: nothing like this has happened in 20 years

Economic pessimism among Russians has reached its highest level in at least 20 years, according to a survey by the research organization “Gallup“, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

According to the survey, 60 percent of respondents believe that economic conditions in the city or region in which they live are worsening. Only 27 percent say the situation is improving, and 9 percent see no change.

Regarding the standard of living, 56 percent of respondents say it is getting worse, 29 percent think it is improving, and 14 percent report no change.

The telephone survey was conducted among 1,000 people between March 14 and May 6. According to “Gallup“, the results reflect negative public attitudes even before the sharp deterioration in the fuel supply situation in June, when a number of Russian regions experienced gasoline shortages after intensified Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries.

The survey also reports a decline in public trust in state institutions. Trust in the Russian army has decreased to 66 percent from 80 percent in 2022, when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Trust in the Russian government has fallen to 53 percent, down from 66 percent four years earlier.

„Gallup“ also published the results of a separate survey in Ukraine. According to it, only 7 percent of respondents approve of the actions of the American leadership, while 79 percent express disapproval.

The organization notes that in more than two decades of conducting surveys in more than 140 countries, it has not recorded a greater decline in approval of the United States within a five-year period.

The survey in Ukraine also shows that 24 percent of respondents believe that the country should continue military operations until victory, while 66 percent prefer to negotiate an end to the war as soon as possible. The results differ slightly from those last year, when the ratio was 24 percent versus 69 percent, respectively.

The survey was conducted in April among 1,000 Ukrainian citizens and did not include a question about what terms for a possible peace agreement would be acceptable to respondents.