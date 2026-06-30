The death toll from the earthquakes in Venezuela has reached 1943, over 10,500 people injured

The death toll from the two strong earthquakes that shook Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 1943, the president of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez announced today, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

Over 10,500 people have been injured and more than 15,000 have been affected by the disaster, said Rodriguez, who is the brother of interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

He added that a total of 6,461 people have been pulled out alive since the start of rescue operations. Among those rescued was a two-year-old child pulled from the rubble today.

Around 13,500 people managed to evacuate themselves or were evacuated with the help of others in La Guaira - the worst-hit area during the two earthquakes

Thus, we can estimate that a total of 19,861 people saved their lives in La Guaira, the president of the National Assembly added.