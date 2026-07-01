Ukraine signs deal for 16 Gripen fighters

Ukraine has taken a fundamental step towards the long-term modernization of its air force after officially concluding a contract for the acquisition of 16 Gripen multi-role fighters from Sweden.

The agreement comes at an extremely critical moment in the conflict, when Kiev is facing increased pressure on the front lines and urgently needs more effective tools to counter Russian aviation and cruise missiles. The Swedish JAS 39 Gripen machines are a strategic addition – they are designed specifically for defense doctrines such as the Ukrainian one, possess exceptional maneuverability and can operate from short, improvised or even damaged runways and road sections.

Their introduction into service will reduce the logistical pressure on the Ukrainian army, as their maintenance is significantly cheaper and easier compared to the American F-16 fighters. Although the official signing is a fact, the details of the delivery schedules, logistical routes and specific phases of training of Ukrainian pilots remain highly classified for security reasons. Experts point out that the integration of Gripen, combined with the already delivered Western air defense systems, could seriously tip the scales in the airspace over Ukraine and protect key objects of the country's critical and civilian infrastructure.