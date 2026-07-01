Indirect talks between the US and Iran in Doha

In the capital of Qatar, Doha, extraordinary and highly sensitive indirect technical talks have begun between official delegations of the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The main goal of this urgent diplomatic shuttle is to urgently reduce the critical tension in the Middle East and prevent the outbreak of a full-scale regional war.

The Qatari prime minister is acting as a key mediator in the talks, the shuttle between the two groups is taking place under increased security measures and without direct contact between representatives of Washington and Tehran. The Iranian side categorically refuses direct high-level talks and shows a firm position regarding its demands.

Diplomatic sources reveal that Tehran has set two irrevocable preconditions before moving to any real negotiations for a long-term ceasefire. First, Iran insists on an immediate and unconditional cessation of all foreign military operations and offensives on Lebanese territory.

Second, the Islamic Republic demands the complete lifting of the severe international economic sanctions that currently paralyze the export of Iranian crude oil to world markets. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the threat level for commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has officially been raised to “substantial“, forcing the international community to seek a quick diplomatic solution to avoid global economic collapse.

Source: Reuters