Tragedy in Pakistan: 14 children killed in Lahore VIDEO

A large-scale humanitarian tragedy shook the Pakistani metropolis of Lahore after the roof of a large local training center suddenly collapsed and buried dozens of innocents under its ruins.

According to the latest official data from the rescue services, at least 14 children lost their lives on the spot, crushed by heavy concrete panels. At the time of the incident, there were dozens of students in the halls of the center, which led to the high number of victims. The area was immediately cordoned off by police, and numerous rescue teams, firefighters and specialized heavy equipment were sent to the scene to clear the collapsed ceiling.

Rescuers are fighting a tough battle against time, as the voices of trapped children can still be heard under the massive concrete blocks. Several injured students have already been successfully extracted and urgently transported to nearby hospitals, with doctors reporting that the condition of many of them remains critical and the death toll could rise. Local authorities announced that an immediate and rigorous investigation into the incident has been launched. The main versions that forensic scientists and engineers are working on are related to the extremely outdated structure of the building, the lack of periodic maintenance and gross violations of building standards during previous renovations.

Source: AFP