The Russian government, led by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, has issued an official order to temporarily suspend the movement of people, vehicles and goods across seven key railway border crossings with Finland, Estonia and Latvia. The decision came into effect on July 1, 2026.

Government Decree No. 1674-p does not specify specific reasons for the imposed restrictions, nor does it define a deadline for their implementation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has been instructed to officially notify the affected neighboring countries of the decision.

Which checkpoints are being closed?

A total of seven railway checkpoints along Russia's northwestern border are being closed:

On the border with Finland (5 points) : “Vaima/Viborg“ (Leningrad region), “Svetogorsk“ (Leningrad Region), “Vyartsilya“ (Republic of Karelia), “Lutia“ (Republic of Karelia) and “Saint Petersburg-Finlandsky“ station.

: “Vaima/Viborg“ (Leningrad region), “Svetogorsk“ (Leningrad Region), “Vyartsilya“ (Republic of Karelia), “Lutia“ (Republic of Karelia) and “Saint Petersburg-Finlandsky“ station. On the border with Estonia (1 point) : “Pechori-Pskovski“ in the Pskov region.

: “Pechori-Pskovski“ in the Pskov region. On the border with Latvia (1 point): “Pitalovo“ in the Pskov region.

Context and real impact

Analysts point out that most of these railway crossings have not been actively operating in recent years anyway. For example, Finland completely closed its land border with Russia back in the spring of 2024 due to migratory pressure and hybrid threats, extending this measure indefinitely. For this reason, the new Russian restrictions mainly affect the last remaining rail connections through the Pechory and Pitalovo points, to Estonia and Latvia, respectively.

Moscow's move coincides with another wave of geopolitical tension in the Baltic region and NATO's increased presence under the Alliance's eastern flag.

NATO responds to Russian rail blockade

The Kremlin's decision to unilaterally suspend rail traffic along its northwestern border has caused sharp reactions in the Baltic capitals and Helsinki. Although official Moscow remains completely silent about the reasons for the unexpected decree, the intelligence services of the affected countries have already read the move as part of a broader escalation campaign along NATO's eastern flag.

Fears of sabotage and hybrid threats

Although Lithuania is not directly affected by this particular decision, its Ministry of Defense commented on the situation to the national media outlet LRT. The defense ministry cited reports from Western intelligence agencies that Russia is preparing a series of hybrid provocations and acts of sabotage (such as arson and attacks on critical infrastructure) against the Baltic states and Poland. The complete closure of rail traffic is interpreted by analysts as an attempt by Moscow to “seal“ its borders before the possible deployment of such operations.

In addition, Estonia has already begun to rapidly install anti-drone systems along its border with Russia, and Latvia is strengthening the so-called „Baltic Defense Line“ with anti-tank barriers and concrete obstacles.

Economic Consequences: Collapse of Eastern Transit

From an economic perspective, the new restrictions deal a final blow to the already declining trade turnover between Russia and the European Union.

Finland : For the country, the direct economic effect tends to zero. State-owned railway operator VR Group began restructuring its business in 2023, cutting all eastern services. The reorientation towards the domestic market and intermodal networks to Central Europe minimises the damage from the Russian blockade.

: For the country, the direct economic effect tends to zero. State-owned railway operator VR Group began restructuring its business in 2023, cutting all eastern services. The reorientation towards the domestic market and intermodal networks to Central Europe minimises the damage from the Russian blockade.

Estonia and Latvia : The only two points that have actually functioned in the last 24 months – Pechori and Pitalovo – they mostly carried unauthorized goods and cargo. Their suspension seriously affects the remaining transit business in the Baltic countries, but the regional economies have already adapted to minimal dependence on Russian raw materials.

: The only two points that have actually functioned in the last 24 months – – they mostly carried unauthorized goods and cargo. Their suspension seriously affects the remaining transit business in the Baltic countries, but the regional economies have already adapted to minimal dependence on Russian raw materials.

Tariffs: The closures come just weeks after Moscow dramatically increased its rail freight rates to its European neighbors, making the complete shutdown a political rather than a purely market move. []

Speculation is already emerging within Russia itself that the suspension of passenger and freight rail traffic may be a preventive measure to tighten border control in the event of a possible future internal mobilization.

Sources: TASS, BNR, Kyiv Post, Meduza, Euromaidan Press, United24 Media