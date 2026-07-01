The US Supreme Court has dealt a heavy and unexpected political defeat to the Donald Trump administration, rejecting its attempt to end the automatic granting of US citizenship to children born in the country to foreign parents. The judges' decision was made by a majority of 6 to 3 votes. It is based on a strict and historical interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution. The text of it explicitly guarantees that anyone born in the US automatically becomes a citizen of the country.

The conservative majority on the court, three of whose members were personally appointed by Trump during his first term, refused to uphold the controversial executive order. This decision caused immediate and sharp political reactions in the White House. The president's chief ideologist of immigration policy, Stephen Miller, publicly criticized the judges. He described the court decision as “one of the most destructive to national sovereignty in US history“. Donald Trump himself used his social media to express his deep disappointment with the court's position.

On the same day of the trial, the court made another landmark decision, this time in favor of the conservative Republican agenda. The judges legalized bans on transgender athletes from women's high school and college sports. The ruling gives the green light for dozens of states to implement strict local sports restrictions. In parallel with this news, official financial disclosures in the Senate showed that in the first year of his new term, Trump declared personal income of more than $ 1 billion. These funds were generated mainly from investments in cryptocurrencies, real estate deals and the sale of branded merchandise.

Sources: BBC News and SCOTUSblog