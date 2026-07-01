North America Trade Deadlock

The United States, Canada and Mexico officially missed a key July 1 deadline to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (USMCA). The trilateral talks have reached a complete impasse after a series of uncompromising economic demands made by Washington. The agreement contains a “sunset” clause, according to which the parties had to confirm its extension until 2026.

US President Donald Trump has maximized political pressure on his neighbors. He has threatened that he is fully prepared to let the pact expire permanently if Washington does not receive more favorable terms. The White House’s main demands include the imposition of higher import tariffs and the introduction of drastic new rules for the automotive sector. The US insists that vehicles assembled in Mexican factories contain at least 50% components manufactured entirely in the US. The aim is to stop the entry of cheap parts controlled by Chinese investors into Mexico.

Canada and Mexico initially expressed a joint desire for a smooth extension of the agreement for another 16-year period to ensure market stability. However, the Canadian negotiating team remains adamant that it will not bow to Trump's pressure and sign a deal that damages their national economy. With the deadline looming without a consensus, the USMCA will not fall apart immediately. The trade pact is entering a period of annual, tough technical reviews, with its current term remaining in effect until 2036, but businesses in the region are already facing long-term uncertainty.

Sources: BBC News and Reuters