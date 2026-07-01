Diplomatic maneuvers: US, Iran seek peace in Doha

Praise for the „Witkoff-Kushner“ mission in Qatar

The US administration expressed satisfaction with the launch of a new round of intelligence and diplomatic shuttles in Doha, led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law – Jared Kushner. According to sources of Bloomberg, Washington positively assesses the engagement of the high-ranking team, which is conducting indirect consultations through Qatari intermediaries. The mission's goal is to stabilize the interim agreement and de-escalate tensions after the recent exchange of blows.

Trump is ready to extend negotiations beyond the deadline

President Donald Trump will not object if the finalization of the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program exceeds the previously set deadline – August 18. Information from The Wall Street Journal reveals that the White House is ready to give more time to diplomacy. Trump prefers the tactic of limited retaliatory strikes in case of violations, rather than renewing a large-scale military campaign that would threaten shipping.

Carrots, sticks and freeing the Strait of Hormuz from taxes

US Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that Washington is using a precise combination of “carrots and sticks“ (economic incentives and the threat of military force) to force Tehran to make concessions. Vance was adamant:

No fees in the Strait: The US expects the Strait of Hormuz to remain completely free for shipping in the long term, without the imposition of any transit fees by Iran.

The US expects the Strait of Hormuz to remain completely free for shipping in the long term, without the imposition of any transit fees by Iran. Levers of influence: The US still holds “all the cards“, including control over the gradual unfreezing of billions of dollars worth of Iranian assets.

The US still holds “all the cards“, including control over the gradual unfreezing of billions of dollars worth of Iranian assets. Hope for success: Although the negotiations are described as “complicated“, the vice president expressed hope that diplomatic efforts will lead to lasting peace, assuring that if Iran refuses to cooperate, it will become a complete economic pariah.

Sources: Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, CNBC and The Guardian