Tragedy in Venezuela: The number of victims is now close to 2,000

In recent hours, international rescue teams in Venezuela have begun to end the search for living people under the rubble of the catastrophic earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5. The balance of the latest reports from the government, the UN and humanitarian missions is shocking:

Died: At least 1943 people are the confirmed victims.

At least are the confirmed victims. Injured: More than 10,500 people were injured.

More than were injured. Gone: About 43,000 people are still missing.

About are still missing. Breaks: Above 59,000 buildings have been seriously damaged or completely collapsed.

Rescuers are losing the battle against time

The pace of rescue operations has slowed dramatically. Teams from Ecuador and the United States have called off a key operation in the town of Macuto (La Guaira state) after they stopped receiving any signs of life from a family buried under the rubble. Torrential rains and hundreds of aftershocks are further complicating the task of clearing the tons of concrete.

Despite the grim statistics, rare miracles are still keeping the spirits of the locals up – A Jordanian rescue team pulled a 3-year-old boy alive from the rubble in Caracas.

Risk of humanitarian catastrophe growing

Humanitarian agencies are warning of a collapse in Venezuela's health system. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned last night that the lack of sanitation facilities and the poor condition of makeshift camps pose a huge risk of measles, malaria and dengue outbreaks. More than 16,000 people have been left homeless, and a total of 680,000 children are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. The World Food Program has requested an emergency $50 million to provide food to half a million needy citizens.

International forces led by the US Southern Command and the EU are coordinating a large-scale logistical operation to deliver aid and restore communications in Venezuela after the disaster. Economic damage is estimated at over $4.5 billion, with the severely affected oil industry threatening long-term economic collapse.

Source: DW and WHO