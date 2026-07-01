Ukraine struck a refinery 1,300 km from the front. Zelensky: Our sanctions have reached Ufa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that a second strike had been carried out on a Russian oil refinery in the city of Ufa, Ukrinform reported, BTA reported.

“For the second time, our sanctions in response to Russia’s extension of the war have reached the Ufa oil refinery, which is one of the largest producers of lubricants in Russia. The distance is more than 1,300 kilometers from the front line“, Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He also said that Ukrainian weapons had hit a strategic facility in Russia’s Penza region, which develops and produces parts for missile systems used by Russian forces to attack Ukrainian cities and towns.

“The distance to the target is about 600 kilometers from the front line line“, he said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is implementing its plan for daily “sanctions“ with a long range, and he called it a fair response to Russia's actions against Ukraine.

“Peace is needed, and that's exactly what the Russian leadership should realize. Russia must end this war. And the Russian leadership has every opportunity to do that. Thank you to all the Ukrainian warriors who guarantee our accuracy with a long range,“, he said.

In Russia, the fuel crisis is deepening, with authorities considering allowing companies to temporarily produce lower-quality gasoline and diesel and allowing lower-quality imports amid Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries, notes "The Independent".