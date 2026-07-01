Cuba-U.S. talks stall

Negotiations between Cuba and the U.S. are stalled, even though the island recently approved a series of free-market reforms. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said, AP reports.

He noted that the newly unveiled reforms had neither been mentioned nor discussed in earlier talks between the two countries.

"The recently announced measures are a matter of complete and absolute sovereignty," Rodriguez said. "We have neither listened to nor are we interested in the opinion of the US government on them."

But he said it was striking that they "were met with a new package of unilateral coercive measures against Cuba".

Earlier this month, the US imposed new sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other officials, as well as companies key to the island's collapsing economy.

Some of the sanctions were announced after Cuba's Communist Party and the National Assembly of People's Power approved 176 economic measures, representing the biggest economic overhaul since the revolution. They are in line with some of the demands made by the United States, which is pushing for a change in Cuba's political and economic model.

The reforms include more space for private business, free hiring, and permission for private banks and investments by Cubans abroad.

Rodriguez added that while the behavior of US government officials has been "generally respectful" during earlier talks, he said it was accompanied by "constant aggressive statements against Cuba, threats of military aggression and the imposition of additional coercive measures".

The debate traditionally precedes the annual vote in which member states call on the United States to end sanctions against Cuba.

Rodriguez made the statements during a press conference announcing a July 7 debate at the UN General Assembly on the energy embargo imposed by US President Donald Trump in late January.

"The blockade and the policy of aggression and hostility of the United States government against Cuba are a threat to the existence and well-being of the Cuban people and to the exercise of their human rights," Rodriguez said.

He also denied that Cuba was a threat to the United States, which he called "a great military and nuclear power".

The oil blockade has further crippled Cuba's economy, leading to prolonged power outages, fuel rationing, internet outages, and the suspension of public transportation and flight cancellations. Basic services such as garbage collection and water supply have been suspended, and working days have been reduced.