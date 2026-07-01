At least until July 9! The Strait of Hormuz will remain a military zone

The Strait of Hormuz will remain a military zone at least until July 9 despite the fragile truce between the US and Iran, the two global organizations for social dialogue between workers and employers in shipping announced, quoted by Agence France-Presse, writes BTA.

“This decision takes into account the significant and ongoing risk to the lives of seafarers and the rapidly changing situation in the region“, said a joint statement by the International Transport Workers' Federation and the Joint Negotiating Group, which represents shipping employers.

The status applies to about 15,000 merchant ships around the world whose companies have concluded collective labor agreements. Under these agreements, sailors sailing in areas declared as war zones receive double pay and have the right to refuse to sail and to request repatriation at the employer's expense.

The Strait of Hormuz was designated a zone of military operations on March 5, four days after the first attacks on merchant ships passing through it.

Commercial shipping has been severely affected since March 1, when Iran closed the strait in response to US and Israeli strikes. At least 14 sailors have been killed and more than 40 ships have been attacked during the conflict.

The last attacks on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz were last week.