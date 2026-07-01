Unprecedented jump in gasoline and diesel prices! Over 100 rubles per liter of fuel at gas stations in Russia

Small gas stations in Russia have for the first time started selling fuel for over 100 rubles ($1.27) per liter, Reuters reports.

The shortage caused by Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries is leading to an unprecedented jump in gasoline and diesel prices.

The increasing attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have imposed fuel restrictions across much of the country, with them being particularly strict in much of southern Russia and Siberia, as well as throughout Russian-occupied Ukraine.

By the end of June, deteriorating market conditions forced these gas stations to make technical updates to be able to offer gasoline and diesel at up to 120-140 rubles per liter.

Prices at chain gas stations run by vertically integrated oil companies differ little from pre-crisis levels: AI-92 costs about 63-66 rubles per liter, and AI-95 - about 70-73 rubles per liter.

These companies adhere to an informal agreement with regulators that price increases should remain within the pace of inflation, traders said.

The price difference has led to rapid fuel depletion at oil companies' gas stations, forcing them to suspend operations until the next delivery.

On Sunday, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that the drone campaign in Ukraine had led to shortages, but insisted that authorities were dealing with the problem.

Russia's gasoline production has remained below consumption levels since May, while diesel production is roughly at consumption levels, according to estimates by industry experts.

Wholesale demand significantly exceeds supply, with most purchase offers remaining unfulfilled, industry sources said.