Ukrainian army prepares for new Russian offensive from north

Ukraine is preparing for a possible new Russian attack from the north. However, an attempt to advance on Kiev is unlikely. This was stated by the commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, quoted by Reuters.

He described the likelihood of an attack from neighboring Belarus as low. In previous weeks, Ukraine claimed that Moscow was trying to draw Minsk deeper into the conflict.

Syrsky indicated that the most likely scenario, confirmed by several sources, is a possible offensive to the north from Russian territory, from the Bryansk region. This is a realistic option, of course, and we are preparing for it, he added.

According to him, the purpose of such an operation is not to try to advance on Kiev. He said Russian forces were trying to extend the front line.

Belarus, which allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to use its territory in his initial offensive in Ukraine, is unlikely to agree to further involvement, Sirsky said.

"Given recent events, I don't think the Belarusian leadership would choose to use its own territory and give it to the aggressor to use as a springboard for an offensive operation. At the same time, of course, we are also considering this possibility," he explained.

He said there were indications that Russian troops were exhausted and the intensity of fighting on the front was decreasing. Sirsky added that Russian activity on the front line had decreased by 30%, while Ukrainian forces continued to strike long-range targets against Russian targets, mainly related to the oil industry.