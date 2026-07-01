Ukrainian drones hit hangars with Russian fighter jets in Crimea

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit hangars with Russian fighter jets at the Saki air base on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, Ukrinform reported, BTA reported.

As part of a 40-day “impact operation“ on Russia, approved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the SBU successfully struck the Saki air base, a statement on the Service's Telegram channel said.

The target of the operation was airport infrastructure, including fighter hangars.

The SBU confirmed five drone hits on hangars storing aircraft equipment.

According to preliminary information, at the time of the strike, two of the hangars contained Su-30 and Su-30SM fighter jets.

After the attack, a fire was reported in the hangar with the Su-30SM fighter jet, indicating that the target had been hit.

The estimated cost of one aircraft of this type is between 30 and 50 million US dollars, depending on the configuration.

On June 25, Zelensky announced that approved a 40-day SBU "influence operation" aimed at pressuring Russia to end the war.