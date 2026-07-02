Positive move in Doha: US and Iran take important step towards peace

Indirect technical talks in the Qatari capital Doha between the US and Iranian delegations, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, ended with “positive progress“, world agencies such as Reuters, CNN, Al Jazeera and The Straits Times reported.

Diplomatic efforts to stop the war in the Middle East have held ground, despite critical tensions and the recent exchange of military strikes in the Persian Gulf.

Main achievements of the meeting

New communication channel: The head of the Iranian delegation, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi, confirmed that the two sides have agreed to establish a special channel for reporting violations under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). It officially takes effect today (Thursday).

Unblocking financial assets: An agreement was reached for Iran to use part of the initial $6 billion of its frozen assets in Qatar to purchase humanitarian goods.

Control of the Strait of Hormuz: Discussions focused on shipping security and the implementation of the 60-day duty-free passage for commercial ships, as traffic through the strategic waterway gradually began to stabilize.

Israel's tough stance: “We will not retreat even a millimeter“

In parallel with the negotiations, the Israeli leadership demonstrated a complete lack of compromise, endangering the fragile agreement. During a troop inspection in southern Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a direct warning to Hezbollah and Iran, saying: “Get out of here. The Israeli army will not leave the area“.

Defense Minister Israel Katz reinforced this statement, vowing that the army would not withdraw “not even by a millimeter“ and that Israel would maintain its security zones in Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria indefinitely. Tel Aviv categorically rejects the first clause of the US-Iranian memorandum, insisting on the complete disarmament of Hezbollah before any retreat.

Markets react: Oil collapses to 4-month low

Optimism from diplomatic progress in Doha and comments by US President Donald Trump that “Iran's denuclearization is progressing well“ put immediate pressure on energy markets.

After the talks ended, crude oil prices fell by about 2%, reaching their lowest levels since February, as international analysts reduced their price forecasts for the first time since the start of the conflict. Traders took a breather from signs that the risk of a full-scale regional war is receding and the Strait of Hormuz is reopening for transit. in the city of Mashhad.