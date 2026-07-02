Lithuania abolishes constitutional provision banning deployment of nuclear weapons on its soil

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that the parties in the parliament (Seimas) have reached unanimity on a plan to abolish the constitutional provision banning the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Lithuania, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

„The geopolitical situation is deteriorating. "Our constitution was written when geopolitical circumstances were fundamentally different," he said.

Nausėda said there were currently no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Lithuania, but removing the provision would ensure that Vilnius would not face restrictions if the security situation changed in the future.

On Tuesday, the Lithuanian Seimas elected Social Democratic Party leader Mindaugas Sinkevičius as the new prime minister. During a parliamentary hearing before his election, he expressed his support for lifting the constitutional ban on deploying nuclear weapons on the territory of the Baltic country.